Sam Wood was mistaken for a gardener in the Mamamia lift.

Every workplace or friend group has that one overly keen person who is just a little too chirpy.

Take that person, multiply them by seven, and you end up with Clare Gerber.

Clare is a diligent and talented video producer for us here at Mamamia. But when the work day ends (actually, more often while the work day is still going) Clare doesn’t mind a bit of Aussie celebrity hunting.

When we say ‘hunting’, we really mean hunting.

She tends to wait until someone comes into the Mamamia office to record a podcast, film a video or conduct an interview.

Then? As they hop into the lift, alone, on their way out? She pounces.

The latest Australian celebrity to befall Clare's stalk is fitness expert and ex-Bachelor contestant, Sam Wood.