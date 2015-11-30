Why do so many Aussie mums feel like complete failures?

Between being there for our partners and kids, running a household, working and caring for older parents, Aussie mums are more stretched than ever before.

And when you throw in unrealistic standards of perfection set by celebrities and reinforced by social media, it’s not surprising that so many mothers are suffering from Imposter Syndrome.

In fact, new research commissioned by Barnardos Australia to launch its annual Barnardos Mother of the Year Awards has revealed that nearly 60 per cent of mums say their biggest critics are not their family, other mothers, the media or the workplace, but themselves.

It also found that only six per cent would rate themselves a 10 out of 10 in their role as a mum, and that women were most stressed about meeting the needs of their children, finances, society's expectations, and other people's judgement.

GP, mum and Barnardos Mother of the Year Ambassador Dr Ginni Mansberg said women needed to give themselves a break, especially when it came to comparing themselves to families they see on Instagram.

“[People on Instagram] are posting idyllic pictures of their children looking perfect and meanwhile the ‘real kids’ have snot in their noses, dirty clothes and need a haircut. You can feel like you’re not quite living up to the norm. But the norm on social media is not the norm,” she said.

“Also, sometimes women can be quite competitive with each other. At the school pick up, women aren’t talking about how difficult it is, they talk about how awesome their kids are.