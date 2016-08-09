Imogen Bailey is a death doula. Here's what she wants you to know about dying.

My first experience of death was my grandmothers passing. She had cancer and we knew she was going to die. What I remember most and I recall warmly with a smile on my face as I write, is her grace in dealing with the inevitable. My grandmother, Joan, made her choices right down to who could and couldn’t attend her funeral and that she didn’t want anyone to speak about her. Perhaps she felt it had all been said before she left.

I loved that she was so assertive. She knew exactly what she wanted and she did not hold back in communicating her desires clearly. It left the family with no questions. We could focus on the love and the letting go. We could celebrate Joan’s life and she parted with the knowledge that we would carry out her wishes. She made very specific choices about her end of life care and those wishes were met.

My second experience was the suicide of a dear friend.

I carry the quote printed on his memorial keepsake with me in my work. “Even death is not unkind, when living love is left behind”. I recall this quote to anchor me when I think about working with families of people who are dying. I recall this quote as I make my own choices and have conversations with my family and loved ones about the choices I have made for my death. I want my family to focus on the love and if my mental capacity fades or my ability to communicate disappears they can reassure me at that time that when I was able to, I made good choices.

Death doesn’t have to be a prescribed experience; it doesn’t have to be sterile or filled with fear. It can be a warm, loving and a nurtured experience. We see many cultures that treat death as a celebration, a time when families and communities come together to commemorate a life. Comparatively in the west we traditionally fear it. The difference between a death that looks like what we are told it should be or the death you want, all comes down to making choices and asking for support. We can make our own way and be a guiding light to others.