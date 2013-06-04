No to asylum seekers. But yes to rappers who promote rape and violence against women?

Both the ALP and the Coalition are running strong campaigns against asylum seekers arriving by boat and yet it’s OK to welcome this charming guy into our country with a visa?

This is a post by Melinda Tankard Reist. The organisation she runs – Collective Shout – is calling on the Immigration Minister to revoke the visa of a US rapper who’s due to perform a series on concerts in Australia.

Melinda writes:

Collective Shout is urgently calling on the Minister for Immigration and Citizenship, Hon. Brendan O’Connor, to revoke the visa granted to Tyler the Creator.

Rapper ‘Tyler the Creator’ is due to arrive in Australia for a series of concerts beginning on Tuesday June 4. Tyler is reknown for songs advocating rape and extreme violence against women, including murder, genital mutilation, stuffing them into car boots, trapping them in his basement, raping their corpses and burying their bodies.

Here are some of his lyrics:

“Raquel treat me like my father like a f*ckin’ stranger, She still don’t know I made Sarah to strangle her, Not put her in danger and chop her up in the back of a Wrangler, All because she said no to homecomin’”

“F*ck Mary in her ass.. ha-ha.. yo, I tell her it’s my house, give her a tour, In my basement, and keep that bitch locked up in my storage, Rape her and record it, then edit it with more sh*t”

“You already know you’re dead, Ironic cause your lipstick is red, of course, I stuff you in the trunk”

“You call this sh*t rape but I think that rape’s fun, I just got one request, stop breathin”