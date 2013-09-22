Imagine being married to BatDad...

Dun-nuh dun-nuh dun-nuh dun-nuh ... meet BadDad!

Father of four Blake Wilson makes hilarious Vine videos of himself delivering fatherly advice or correcting his kids while wearing a Batman mask and speaking in a gravelly Dark Knight voice.

And he's become an internet sensation in the process.

He told Buzzfeed in an email: "While browsing the toy aisle I saw that Batman mask...I ended up buying it and when we got in the minivan I put it on and told my wife I'm BatDad lol."

While his wife Jen seems to become increasingly exasperated every time he BatDads her, he insists she thinks it's "hilarious." The kids on the other hand, "sometimes do (depending on their moods lol)".

But he's not about to let mixed reviews from his family stand in his way: "Best 10 bucks I've spent," he tweeted alongside a picture of his Target mask.

Go to @BatDadVine to see more of his antics.

Click here for a compilation of his seven-second clips:



What do you think of BatDad - crazy or cool?