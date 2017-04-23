Serena Williams' unborn baby is already the victim of racism.

After making racist comments about 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams, Romanian tennis captain Ilie Nastase is under investigation by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

Speaking at a press conference at the London Fed Cup on Friday, the 70-year-old referenced Williams’ recently announced pregnancy and was heard saying in Romanian, “Let’s see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?”

35-year-old Williams announced she and fiance Alexis Ohanian were expecting their first child together on Wednesday, posting a selfie of her growing baby bump that read, "20 weeks."

Following the damning comments, Nastase - who was at one point in the 1970s ranked World #1 - denied any racism, saying it was simply a joke that the media had misunderstood.

“This was a joke,” he told Romanian news channel Digi24.

“If someone didn’t understand it, they lack humour. They have their own humour and we have our humour,” he continued, adding he and Williams have a friendly relationship.

Nastase then took aim at Eleanor Crooks, the British Press Association journalist responsible for first reporting on the comments, asking her, “Why did you write that? You’re stupid, you’re stupid.”