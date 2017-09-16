Parents have found a brilliant use for $4 IKEA spice racks in their nurseries.

You got to love an IKEA hack.

Vanj, a mum on Instagram, has shared the ultimate IKEA hack – turning some $4 spice racks into a reading nook for her one-year-old son.

Vanj simply bought six of the BEKVÄM spice racks (at $3.99 a pop) and painted them white, she then attached them to the wall in the corner of her son’s nursery. She’s now using them to store a bunch of books for her son in his own little reading nook.

To try this hack at home, all you need is some IKEA spice racks, a can of spray paint or a small tin of paint, and some screws (and someone who’s handy with a drill).

Vanj is not the first mum to come up with a genius IKEA hack.

In July this year Gold Coast mum, Kylie Hughes, launched a business selling a range of stick-on fretwork panels that give you the designer look for a flat-pack budget.