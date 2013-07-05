iGossip: our favourite celebrity moments of the week

What did you blink in Hollywood this week? Heaps, actually – two weddings, two babies and 3 Independence Day bikini selfies … just to name a few of the fluffy bits I loved! Read on for all my favourite moments …

Following last week's Supreme Court's decision to legalise gay marriage in California, Doctor Who starJohn Barrowman (Captain Jack Harkness) has married his long-term love, Scott Gill.

"We're on our way to get married," John announced in a video he posted on his WhoSay account, as his partner of 20 years sat beside him in their car.

I catalogued 15 celebrities who celebrated Independence Day via social media, including Heidi Klum, Fergie and Rob Lowe. Check out all the patriotic pics by clicking here.

Madonna had another whack at her favourite sport – controversy – by posting this pic of herself on Instagram.

Only a couple of months after the uncut version of Robin Thicke's 'Blurred Lines' clip was removed from Youtube for violating its nudity policy, Justin Timberlake's latest release, 'Tunnel Vision', has suffered a similar fate. Timberlake announced its debut by tweeting, "Check out the new video for Tunnel Vision and be ready – it's explicit". It features a trio of topless women in g-strings with his face projected onto their bare torsos. Nice.

Cougar Town star Busy Phillips had her bub and tweeted this adorable pic with the caption: "So this happened…"

TMZ reported that Charlie Sheen has filed legal documents last week, asking a judge to cancel his obligation to pay ex-wife Brooke Mueller $55,000 a month in child support.

Brooke is currently receiving treatment for a crystal meth addiction, while Denise Richards is looking after Brooke and Charlie's 4-year-old twin sons.

According to a source, Charlie believes Brooke is using most of the money for her rehabilitation, and thinks it would be "absurd" to be sending her money while their sons Bob and Max aren't in her care.

Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger tied the knot in front of 50 guests outside of the Château de la Napoule, a 14th century castle, in the South of France. The bride walked down the aisle in a Monique Lhuillier black tulle gown with a bouquet of black roses.

Gasp, Jennifer Aniston dropped the bombshell that she ate a Big Mac once: "I'll never forget when Justin and I were on a road trip and we were so hungry," she said. "The only thing around was McDonald's. I think I ordered a Big Mac. Wow, my body did not react well to that! It was like putting gasoline in a purified system. I am always trying to eat organic and natural foods, so that just made my stomach turn and made me feel terrible. And I think what you put in your body, as well as stress, is reflected in the quality of your skin."

Which obviously explains why I look every one of my 45 years and Jen doesn't. But if it means giving up the occasional burger, that's a price I'm willing to pay.

I'm much fonder of Beyonce's approach … she Instagrammed a pic of herself eating a burger and fries washed down with a glass of champagne. Way to go Bey!