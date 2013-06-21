iGossip: celebs give it away for free, RIP James, Kim called her kid WHAT?

Wow, such a huge week, from the truly sad passing of James Gandolfini to the comically tragic naming of Kim Kardashian’s baby … read on for all the details in our mega Saturday round-up …

Sopranos star James Gandolfini sadly passed away at just 51. He was on holiday in Italy with his 13-year-old son, Michael. The manager of the Rome hotel where he died revealed it was Michael who called for help after finding his father collapsed in the bathroom.

Meanwhile, John Travolta recalled how Gandolfini helped him come to terms with the sudden passing of his son Jett in 2009. ”James went out of his way to come to Florida and he would not leave Florida until I was okay, or he felt that I would be fine.” Travolta said he hopes to repay the kindness by looking out for Gandolfini’s family – his wife Deborah Lin, son Michael, 13, and daughter Liliana, 9 months. “My goal is to make sure that his family is okay. His little boy, I watched him grow up, and his brand new little girl. We’ll just make sure they’re taken care of. That’s the whole idea,” he said.

Former child actress Gaby Hoffmann revealed she was bullied by Mel Gibson on the set of The Man Without A Face. She was 11 when she scored a role in Mel’s directorial debut and she recalls: “I think we can all agree that’s going to be tough for anybody. He screamed at me. Oh, God, he really screamed at me. He just started cursing and screaming at me.” And made her cry. Nice.

Abercrombie & Fitch is in hot water again. It’s been forced to pull a T-shirt featuring a bitchy slogan after being bombarded by complaints from customers. The controversial top said “#more boyfriends than t.s” and Taylor Swift‘s fans took it as a dig at their favourite pop singer. There were so many complaints that the company was forced to amend their hotline greeting to say: “Thank you for calling Abercrombie & Fitch public relations. If you are calling regarding the Taylor Swift t-shirt, please note this is no longer available.”

The company also sent out a tweet apologising: “Hey #swifties we no longer sell the T-shirt. We <3 Taylor’s music and think she’s awesome!”

Usually those selfies Miranda Kerr tweets make me cringe, but this one was adorable.

People claims to have a ‘source’ who confirms that, yep, North is the name Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have given their daughter. And UsWeekly‘s insider adds that it’s “Nori for short” and that the little girl has no middle name. North West. Spare me.

Brad Pitt chirpily confessed that son Maddox, 11, has a cameo in the terrifying movie World War Z as a zombie. ”He gets shot in the head . . . multiple times. But he gets double tapped,” Pitt has revealed, then jokes, “I don’t know what that says about me as a parent.” I don’t know what it says about him as a parent either, but whatever it is, I’m not sure it’s good.

Charlie Sheen had Selma Blair fired from Two And A Half Men after she complained to the producers about his questionable work ethic.



The Jimmy Kimmel Show filmed a music video called, “(I Wanna) Channing All over Your Tatum.” The laugh-out-loud spoof featured appearances by Olivia Munn, Gabourey Sidibe, Miley Cyrus, Jamie Foxx and Jimmy Kimmel (plus a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Matt Damon moment). See it here …