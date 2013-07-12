iGossip: Adam Sandler attacked by cheetah, TMI celeb selfies & a Scientology defection

What did you blink and miss in the celebrity world this week? A Loch Ness monster hunt, some VERY revealing celebrity selfies, Nigella Lawson's husband filing for divorce and much more. Catch up on the week's hottest goss here …

>> Charlie Sheen fired up his private jet and flew to Scotland with two of his mates last week, in search of the Loch Ness Monster. As you do. All he took was a helmet (pictured above) and a bottle of scotch, then rented a boat. Surprisingly, Sheen and co. were unsuccessful and flew back to La-La Land (where they belong) the following day.

>> King of Queens star – and best friend of Jennifer Lopez – Leah Remini quit the Church of Scientology, labelling it "corrupt". The New York Post reports that the actress, who has donated millions of dollars to the church over the years, has questioned many practices within the church and criticised leader David Miscavige. This led to her being subjected to "interrogations" and "thought modifications".

>> Adam Sandler was attacked by a cheetah and thought he was going to die. Watch the video by clicking here.

>> A lovestruck bloke convinced Scrubs star Zach Braff to help him propose to his girlfriend. And it's awesome. Watch the video here and go awwwwww!

>> Beyonce lived every five-year-old girl's dream, fronting the latest issue of Flaunt… covered in glitter. And we mean COVERED – head to toe – as if she coated her skin in glue and jumped into a pool of the stuff.

>> How can this be? First he dedicated a love song to girlfriend Katy Perry during a concert, and then John Mayer made a teen's dreams come true. Is it possible he's put his 'bad boy' persona behind him for good? When 16-year-old aspiring musician Julie Fermin was browsing in a music shop in New York, she was blown away to see two of her favourite singers, John and Katy, walk in. They got talking, John asked Julie how long she'd been playing and which guitar she had her eyes on, then he and Katy left the shop. After they'd gone, Julie was told that John had purchased the guitar for her on his way out. Sweet!

>> Whitney Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown took to Facebook to confirm her engagement to Nick Gordon – and to address her critics. Nick was taken in by Bobbi's late mother at an early age. Although Houston referred to Nick as a "son" and raised him accordingly, she never legally adopted him. But that hasn't stopped strangers from disapproving of Bobbi and Nick's relationship. "Let me clear something up, we aren't even real brother and sister nor is he my adoptive brother," Bobbi Kristina wrote. "My mom never adopted him. In fact, mommy was the one who even said that she knew that we were going to start dating … People need to seriously stop judging my relationship … The decisions I make have nothing to do with you."

>> Britney Spears' sons made their very first cameo appearances in the film clip for her new song Ooh La La, written for the Smurfs 2 movie soundtrack. The singer shared a sneak peek of the video on Twitter with the caption: "Omg. How CUTE are my boys?! Video premieres Thursday on @VEVO at noon ET! #OohLaLaThursday."

>> Vanessa Hudgens ordered the biggest pizza EVER.

>> Disgust was expressed at Justin Bieber's latest antics after a video was released of him urinating into a restaurant mop bucket and laughing like it was the funniest joke in the world. TMZ wrote: "But rather than go to a bathroom like a civilized person, Bieber — wearing pants that should literally be illegal — whipped out his junk and whizzed into a yellow mop bucket used to clean the restaurant's floors … meaning whoever's job it was to mop the place up had to physically change Bieber's disgusting piss water."