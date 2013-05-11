5 recipes using the 5 ingredients your pantry should never be without.

By PHOODIE

By the end of the season of any reality TV cooking show, I always find myself getting annoyed at the overuse of certain phrases. “Plating up.”Pointy end of this culinary journey.” “Balance of flavours.” Just to give you a few examples. “Favourite key ingredient” is another one.

The things is though, these phrases are generally pretty good at summing up whatever it is that the person is trying to say. Take my last example, “favourite key ingredient.”

A favourite key ingredient is an ingredient within a dish or a recipe that ‘makes it’. It’s one that brings about a bit of a warm and fuzzy feeling just by mentioning it’s name, or by simply seeing a jar, bottle, bunch of it there in your pantry or fridge.

Without this ingredient the dish would be nothing. At best, bland and tasteless. At worst, non-existent!

Apart from our favourite key ingredients, most of us have our favourite brands of these ingredients that are our “go-to’s” whenever that item is required.

Below I’ve written 5 super duper simple recipes that demonstrate clearly how some of my favourite key brands shine within a dish. All of these key ingredients are available at IGA stores across the country. Find your nearest store.

Share an interesting story about your favourite brand, and you could win a $50 IGA gift voucher! Find out more.

RECIPE 1) Nutella Fudge

Hero Ingredient: FERRERO NUTELLA

Ingredients(Makes approx. 25x 4cm square pieces)

130 grams Ferrero Nutella

120 butter, unsalted

225 grams icing sugar, sifted

¼ cup hazelnuts, roughly chopped

Method

1) Melt the Nutella and butter on the stove (low heat) by placing both ingredients into a heatproof bowl and sitting this bowl on top of a saucepan filled with simmering water, ensuring the base of the heatproof bowl does not touch the water. Stir continuously with a wooden spoon until both ingredients are fully melted.

2) Remove the bowl from the heat and with the same spoon, stir in the sifted sugar.

3) Once the sugar, butter and Nutella are completely combined, stir through the nuts.

4) Line a 20cm square dish with non-stick baking paper.

5) Transfer the mixture from the bowl into the square dish, using the back of a large spoon to flatten. Cover with cling film and place in fridge for 90 minutes (minimum) to set.

6) Remove from fridge and cut into 4cm squares. Keeps refrigerated in an airtight container for 5 days.