"If my son wanted to dance, I would kill myself"

I have the most amazing six year old son. He's bright, funny, articulate, sweet and simply awesome. He also loves to dance. Multiple times a day I find him busting out moves - there doesn't even need to be music playing. He simply has an imaginary beat in his head and performs well choreographed numbers that fill our house with laughter.

He's been like this for as long as I can remember. There's no need to watch MTV because our computer is littered with his dance interpretation of every top 20 hit.

We haven't really explored dance, but we've put him in every traditional sport out there and he loves them all. He's not particularly skilled at any of them, but he has an incredible desire to learn and really just enjoys being around all the other kids. Because he's so kind and generous, other children are drawn to him like a magnet. It truly makes up for all his athletic misgivings. Sometimes when I listen to him talk to other kids, I forget that he's not like most 6 year olds. I was driving another boy to our house and while the other boy was making strange noises and repeating everything my son said just to annoy him, my son ignored it and started asking him questions about his favorite bands/songs. He couldn't believe the other boy didn't know what Thrift Shop was or who Macklemore, Drake or the Black Eyed Peas were. His friend answered, "Well my mum drives a different car with a different radio, so of course we're not going to know the same songs."

He was at basketball camp last week, and I surprised him at the break to take him to 7-Eleven for Slurpees. As we left the store, there was a group of boys hanging outside sharing stories and laughing. When we got to the car, I said, "that will be you one day, hanging with your basketball friends after practice - won't that be fun?" I then added, "or maybe you'll be there after a different sport, what do you think you'll do in high school? Soccer, lacrosse, hockey, baseball?"

He threw on a huge grin and said, "I'm going to dance." I paused for a moment, smiled and said "Really? That's great." He went on, "I'm not going to do ballet kind of dance, but Justin Timberlake kind of dance. I'm going to be on So You Think You Can Dance and blow the judges away."

Later that night he had a t-ball game. I was sitting with a group of parents that I didn't know very well, but enough where we were making small talk before the game. I told the story about my son informing me he wanted to dance in high school and a barrel chested man that looked like his glory days happened about 20 years ago bellowed out, "If my son wanted to dance, I would kill myself."

SCREEEEEECH - the bleachers went silent.

Nobody knew what to say. I'm pretty sure it was his wife that kind of chuckled uncomfortably and said, "oh you're so funny"

I'm fairly biting and quick witted, but his seriousness even caused me to pause and drop my jaw. After a few minutes of awkward silence, I finally regained my composure and said, "Please tell me you would make the same offer if I danced" I then walked over to my son, who doesn't really even like T-ball all that much and asked him if he wanted to leave.