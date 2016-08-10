Nine iconic bras we’re still loving.

Millions of brassieres have been created and worn throughout the years. Millions of ‘em.

For many of us, the undergarment is simply a daily staple that serves a useful purpose.

Yet there have been certain bras in history and pop culture – bras of all shapes, sizes and functions – that have left a stamp on our collective memory.

Here are some of the memorable bras we’re still loving years later.

Madonna’s conical bra.

Madonna has long been the queen of mind-boggling concert outfits (sorry, Lady Gaga, but it’s true), and the silk, cone-shaped brassiere she wore during her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour quickly became her most iconic. A creation of designer Jean-Paul Gaultier, the eye-catching bra has lived on in pop culture history… and many a dress-up party costume.

Sing it sista. Image: Getty.

Ariel’s seashells.

One Little Mermaid, one big lesson in fashion improvisation. Forgot to pack a bra for your summer holiday? Simply pop down to the beach, find two conveniently-sized seashells, et voila - you’re sorted. In all seriousness, though, there probably isn’t a woman alive who hasn’t daydreamed about frolicking around under the sea with a tail, a tropical fish for a friend, and two shells strapped to her bosom. Thanks, Ariel.