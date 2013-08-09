Does it get better than these ice cream sandwiches?

Celebrate the weekend with these amazing, melty, get-in-my-mouth recipes that will have you drooling and swooning all day long.

Donut ice cream sandwiches

Your two favourite guilty indulgences get up close and personal. We've got ice cream sandwiches made out of donuts. And they're drizzled with chocolate. Drooling?

Get the Recipe: Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches

Butterbeer ice cream sandwiches

No need to head to Diagon Alley for your butterbeer fix. No, Harry Potter fans can have all the magical flavour of this wizarding treat in the comfort of their home. If you aren't a Harry Potter fan, you are soon to be a butterbeer fan. Step 1: whip up a batch of these creamy, frozen, butterscotch and shortbread laced ice cream sangas.

Get the Recipe: Butterbeer Ice Cream Sandwiches

Peanut butter brownie ice cream sandwiches

Peanut butter. Brownies. Ice cream. They're delicious separately, but together they're sensational. Can you taste it? Just think about the warm chewey brownie with chunky peanut butter-laced vanilla ice cream. Heaven from the freezer.

Get the recipe: Peanut Butter Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Root Beer Float Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ever tried a root beer? The American diner treat is reincarnated in this sweet sandwich. Root beer cookies (!!!) sandwich vanilla ice cream, naturally, in a foam-free version of the popular soda drink.

Get the recipe: Root Beer Float Ice Cream Sandwiches

Toasted Marshmallow Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches

First you toast the marshmallows. Then you whip them into a fabulous homemade ice cream. Then you squish some between chocolate chip cookies and roll them with chocolate chips. Then you bite in and wonder where this amazing treat has been all your life.

Get the recipe: Toasted Marshmallow Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches

Lemon-Rosemary Gelato Waffle-wiches

It sounds like a weird combination, but these crisp waffles paired with homemade Lemon-Rosemary Gelato are sweet-tart-herbed perfection!

Get the recipe: Lemon-Rosemary Gelato Waffle-wiches

Strawberry Rhubarb Ice Cream Sandwiches

We don’t know what we’re more excited for here: the pretty pink strawberry rhubarb ice cream made with crème fraise or the idea of the brown sugar cookies hugging it.

Get the recipe: Strawberry Rhubarb Ice Cream Sandwiches

Red Velvet Ice Cream Sandwiches

Who says that red velvet has to be confined to the rich red cake (and cupcakes)?!? These heart-shaped Red Velvet Ice Cream Sandwiches are both adorable and sophisticated. You could give them to a loved one... or just keep them to yourself. No judgement.

Get the recipe: Red Velvet Ice Cream Sandwiches