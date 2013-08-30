iBlog Friday: Our weekly roundup of Aussie bloggers

At iVillage we’re passionate about supporting Australian bloggers. That’s why we’ve created iBlog Friday.

It’s a chance for bloggers to introduce their favourite post of the week to iVillage readers and for our community to read what Aussie writers are up to.

Here are the bloggers who have sent their submissions this week. Happy reading!

Louisa Simmonds of My Midlife Mayhem explains the rules her husband has set out when it comes to buying him Father's Day gifts in her post 10 Best Father's Day Gifts.

As Fathers Day looms the old man has taken to dropping hints at every opportunity.

But what can you really buy for the man who doesn’t believe in spending money?

To further complicate things, he has also imposed stringent rules about what we can and cannot buy him.

Read the rest of Louisa's post here.

Susan Taylor of One Woman Circus learns something significant from her child in her post Life lessons from my toddler.

My almost three year-old asked to stop and look at the water fountain. No big deal. But as we stood there, I turned my head for a second and when I looked back he'd climbed up and put his legs in the water - jeans, shoes, socks and all. I couldn't believe it. Instantly I got cross because we still had jobs and playtime ahead of us, and his pants and shoes were soaking. I was sure we'd have to abandon the mission and head home, but I was wrong.

Read the of Susan's post here.

Rebecca Bowyer of Seeing the Lighter Side of Parenting shares a beautiful poem she wrote about her son in her post Please be 3.

“Can’t wait til you’re 3!”

As you unpacked a cupboard…

For the fith time today.

(Nearly nap time: hooray!)

Read the rest of Rebecca's post here.

Shelley Marsh of Money Mummy shares her advice on what parents should know about money in her post 5 Financial Tips You Should Know Now You're A Parent.

Let’s face it parenthood changes everything. From your social life to your ability to go to the bathroom in peace. Things are no longer just about you and your partner, there are other considerations that must be made. With parenthood also comes extra financial responsibility, there are extra costs and quite often less income coming in the door as one partner stays home or changes to part time work.

Read the rest of Shelley's post here.

Bianca Slade of Wholefood Simply describes the scene in her home when her kids are enjoying this delicious treat in her post Apple Crumble.

Right now I can picture this vividly. It is a scene I know well. But in a year’s time my son will be big enough to sit at the table; my daughter will be off at sporting events, my husband, me, who knows? What I do know is that life changes constantly, sometimes more rapidly or drastically than we would like. Sometimes subtly, with us barely noticing. If only we could capture the precious, everyday moments? The little things you feel so sure you will never forget and then something happens, times passes and suddenly it isn’t quite so clear.