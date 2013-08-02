iBlog Friday: Our weekly roundup of Aussie bloggers

At iVillage we’re passionate about supporting Australian bloggers. That’s why we’ve created iBlog Friday.

It's a chance for bloggers introduce their favourite post of the week to iVillage readers and for our community to read what Aussie writers are up to.

Here are the bloggers who have sent their submissions this week. Happy reading.

Lara Cain Gray of This Charming Mum was a head-lice-virgin. Then, it happened. Read how she got though her first experience with childhood head lice in her post The 5 things I've learned about head lice.

Our turn finally came. I have lived a whole 40 years without ever coming face to face with a louse, but times have changed. We are now intimately acquainted. Only recently I was making merry jokes with friends about the fact that my kids must have some kind of inbuilt anti-nit pheromones because almost every other school kid we know has been infested at some point, while our house has remained a nit-free zone.

Well, pride cometh before the fall!

Cassie Hamer of Mum plus More shares a familiar story of badly timed baby bowel movements in her post I'm not a parent...I'm a waste disposal expert.

Since having children, I have developed the nose of a hound; I can sniff out a poo at ten paces. It wasn't always thus. There was a memorable incident in the time BC (before children) where I babysat my niece and left her marinating in poo for a couple of hours. My brother and his wife came home to find their precious baby girl with a bum redder than a stop sign. I've improved since those days. Now, I act at the merest whiff of funk.

Louisa Simmonds of My Midlife Mayhem writes bravely about a transition from sensible parents to parents behaving badly in her post Middle-aged couple trash top hotel.

I would like to reiterate in our defence of your accusations that our celebratory, (I believe you described it in your letter as 'immature'), behaviour in your hotel last week was not premeditated and due to the fact that we are celebrating our twentieth wedding anniversary. Although I do admit that sitting for four hours on the Parramatta Road on the Friday night on our way down to your hotel, an inappropriate level of 'silliness' in attitude had unfortunately replaced our usual sense of responsibility.

Jody Scott-Greer of Six Little Hearts sorts through a simple parenting task that can become complicated in her post How to Choose and pack a nappy bag.

I am often amazed at the Moms I see at shopping centres and supermarkets lugging massive baby bags about. Many look like they are headed for the international departure terminal rather than a straightforward shopping trip. I am not sure what these Moms are carting about but it sure looks uncomfortable, not to mention fascinating!

There's no need to take Junior's everything, everywhere. Unless of course you have more than one Junior. Even then, you can narrow down the list to the basics and save your back in the process.

Caylie Jeffery of Distractions of a busy mother explains the mixed emotions that come when your child lashes out at you in the cutest way possible in her post Harnessing the beast with a pencil.

Pre-School kids learn how to spell phonetically. That means they break a word down into how it sounds and spell it that way. There are little pieces of paper all over our house with sentences on them that actually make sense if you understand Jolly Phonics...

"I em going to the bech" "my sista liks pastar" etc. I love that my son is doing homework off his own bat... it's too cute.

Well, it's cute until you discover that your 5-year-old is also using his pencil as a tool for controlling his feelings.

Kellie Turtu of Mama Pyjama talks about a phobia that would make parenting very difficult in the early years in her post Phobias.