iBlog Friday: Our weekly roundup of Aussie bloggers

Kellie Turtu of Mama Pyjama ponders a reality of life and explains how her children cope in her post Waiting.

If you’re in the early months (ok…years) of parenting and stuck in the mode of “survival waiting” (waiting to sleep, waiting to eat, waiting for your partner to return home and save you from your sleep-deprived self), I feel for you. It is really hard and it can do really nasty things to your motivation and sense of self. You can get lost in the cycle of waiting – and forget almost completely at times to enjoy the moment you are in. I know that talk is cheap, and that most things are easier said than done…but if you can try to remind yourself that things WILL get easier, that the time WILL pass without you needing to sit and watch the clock, and all the things you are waiting for will eventually arrive, it may help bring you back into the living moment.

Read the rest of Kellie's post here.

Keri Arkell of Awesomely Unprepared explores her love/hate relationship with social media in her post Facebook: I love it but sometimes I don't.

Facebook. It’s just this little social networking site. Don’t know if you’ve heard of it?

It’s a place where your worlds collide. You can see into the lives of almost everyone you’ve ever (or even ‘never’) met, on a daily (or several times daily – let’s be honest) basis. This can be fun. It can be voyeuristic in the kind of way where someone has actually invited you to stalk them so it kind of makes it OK.

Read the rest of Keri's post here.

Nami Clark of Bubba Gum HQ bites the bullet and joins a gym in her post Bodyrock.

It started off innocently enough, as most habits do, after receiving a new pair of totes-fancy runners for my birthday in May. "But why didn't you get some nice high heels?!" my neice exclaimed, rather perplexed as I showed off my birthday loot at a very low-key family gathering that night. I had finally realised that all the high heels and nancy-gantz-fancy-pants in the world would never conquer my ripply post-baby belly. Indeed, I'm quite sure only cosmetic surgery could save to my deflated-balloon-boobs and their nipples that had been stretched to buggery and back (is it normal for them to flop so that they fold in half?!).

It was time to bite the bullet and gym it up.

Read the rest of Nami's post here.

Jody Scott-Greer of Six Little Hearts has the perfect post for anyone who wants to do some early Christmas shopping in her post The Ultimate Mum's Guide to Shopping Online.

I love shopping. What woman doesn't?

One thing I really don't like doing is shopping with my six kids. Apart from the fact that I cannot concentrate when they are with me, there are the other obvious reasons: They all want to go in different directions, they all want me to buy them something and inevitably, my budget will blow out when they are with me. The solution? Shop from home. This keeps them entertained with their usual routine and can save me at least $100 on average. Factor in all those little incidentals when we all hit the mall like food, drinks, things we see that we like but don't need (and the list goes on). It's easy to see how out of pocket the whole exercise can leave me.

Read the rest of Jody's post here.

Sarah Joy-Pierce of Love Bites shares her theory on marriage in her post My marriage is like housework.

I find a strange pleasure in housework. I know, it’s fairly mundane, repetitive and flies in the face of everything feminism stands for…but I actually do enjoy making my home tidy. Whether or not I actually do it on a regular basis is another matter altogether.

Given a few free hours early last Saturday morning, I decided to just bite the bullet and get it done. Floors don’t clean themselves, after all! As I was mopping, scrubbing and dusting my little heart out, I had something of an epiphany – marriage is sometimes a bit like housework.