iBlog Friday: Our weekly roundup of Aussie bloggers

Vanessa Palavicini of CEO of My Joyous Life share the five ways she reclaimed her happiness in her post 5 ways to Reach Breakthroughs.

The saying goes something like, “If life hands you lemons, you make lemonade”. Times of despair are definite delicious lemonade opportunities! Okay, in the moment lemonade may not be on the top of your list. You may be more in survival mode. Breathing through the day might be the only task you can take on. But guess what.

Little do you know, breakdowns create some of the best breakthroughs! Sounds crazy, but consider yourself blessed for the opportunity for growth. For wisdom. For time to choose a better path.

Bianca Slade of Wholefood Simply talks about how banana bread is never just banana bread in her post It Makes A Meal - Protein Packed Banana Bread.

We are a little crazy for this bread at our place. I am constantly making it and we are constantly running out! It is a perfect meal for my fussy little boy, the ideal lunch box snack for my hungry school girl, and a sustaining and satisfying breakfast for my early-to-work-and-eating-on-the-run husband. As for me, I will happily indulge anytime! Every home needs a go-to banana bread recipe, could this one be a staple at your place?

Renee Wilson of Mummy, wife, me is forced into a difficult parenting dilemma which she explains in her post With the stars.

While Curly-locks can be timid around people, even those she knows, she would let her guard down with Aunty May. She loved how Aunty May would envelop her in her arms and make soft bird sounds in her ear. Aunty May would skip with her and talk to her as if she was the most interesting little girl in the world. She paid Curly-locks attention, and of course, Curly-locks lapped it up.

We knew for some time that Aunty May was losing her battle with sickness, but we never broached the subject with Curly-locks not knowing how to explain it and not wanting to let our minds even go there.

