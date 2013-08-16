iBlog Friday: Our weekly roundup of Aussie bloggers

At iVillage we’re passionate about supporting Australian parenting bloggers. That’s why we’ve created iBlog Friday.

It’s a chance for bloggers to introduce their favourite post of the week to iVillage readers.

Here are the bloggers who have sent their submissions this week. Happy reading.

Lisa Baker of Little House Inspired takes us through the painful experience of losing a baby she wasn't sure she wanted in the first place in her post, So there was another baby. And then there wasn't.

I knew pretty much straight away that I was pregnant again. I could sense all the subtle changes. I was doubtful though, even I didn't think I could fall pregnant three times in a row, first try each time. But 10 days later that familiar faintest-of-faintest lines started to appear on the first of many home pregnancy tests. I think I did about 15 before feeling confident enough to go to the GP and get the process started. I was about 4+4 at that visit so when I did the pee test and it was barely visible, the GP seemed a little doubtful that I was pregnant. And then she got my blood test results. My HCG levels were only 35. I didn't know what that meant then as I had never known my number before. I had never needed to know. But apparently it wasn't a good sign.

Read the rest of Lisa's post here.

Susan Taylor of One Woman Circus takes us through her more unusual discoveries about motherhood in her post 8 things I've learned since becoming a mum.

There are many things people tell you about parenthood before you join the club. Usually it's tips, stories and sage advice from family, friends and colleagues who have been there themselves. You get given so much information from everyone covering everything you can possibly think of, but even then it's not enough - you're still in for some surprises.

Here are a few things I discovered after entering motherhood that NO ONE told me about:

1. Epidurals don't always work

Read the rest of Susan's post here.

Keri Arkell of Awesomely Unprepared explains why silly things in life deserve more attention in her post The silly things are so important.

Sometimes with the challenges that can be faced when raising a toddler, combined with the fatigue and other adult life stresses, it can be hard to remember the positives and take the time to appreciate the silly little things. It’s these silly things that are my sanity savers. The things that keep me going and make my job as a stay at home mum so worth it. These silly things stop the boredom in its tracks, make my fatigue melt away and remind me to look at the world in new ways. If a toddler can teach you anything, it’s that the world is a wondrous place. These silly things make me laugh from the belly or smile until my cheeks hurt. They remind me not to take life so seriously and to stop being a grumpy bum.

Read the rest of Keri's post here.