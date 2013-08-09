iBlog Friday: Our weekly roundup of Aussie bloggers

At iVillage we’re passionate about supporting Australian parenting bloggers. That’s why we’ve created iBlog Friday.
Susan Taylor of One Woman Circus shares her special trick to coping with the craziness of motherhood in her post Roll up, roll up - it's the one woman circus.
There was a moment a few weeks ago when I realised something. I think it was as I caught sight of myself in the mirror doing an impromptu song and dance routine to distract one child from screaming for cake and the other from breaking the stereo. My hair was crazy, my clothes were disheveled, I had no idea what was coming out of my mouth and the pots on the stove were surely about to explode. To say I looked ridiculous is an understatement. That’s when it hit me – I’m a flippin’ one woman circus.
Rebecca McGregor of Mumma tells talks about the well known but not often discussed parenting pastime of 'toddler wrangling' in her post The Illogical Toddler.
If you've ever attempted to wrangle a toddler, this is for you. Even knowing one would probably be more than enough to appreciate the sentiment.
There's something about toddlerhood that makes a Mumma burst with admiration, cringe with frustration, and scratch their head in bewilderment simultaneously. The impulsive inflexibility. The intense emotionality. The dependent independence.
Rebecca Bowyer of Seeing the Lighter Side of Parenting talks about the clear signs your baby is about to transform into a toddler in her post My baby is becoming a toddler.
As Son #1 approached his first birthday and took his first steps I thought “Ooh, is he becoming a toddler now?” and spent the next few days re-reading all the baby-to-toddler developmental material.
Second time around, I don’t need to look at the calendar. Son #2 will celebrate his first birthday soon but I’ve recognised the warning signs of impending toddlerdom for some time.
