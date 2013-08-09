iBlog Friday: Our weekly roundup of Aussie bloggers

Kathryn Boyde of Katzrambles tries to reclaim her happiness amidst the chaos in her post Down but not out.

Normally I can roll with the punches but lately life has been putting in some extra hours at the gym and the blows have left me tired, battered and bruised.

This is not a state of mind I like and am not comfortable with it being a permanent house guest. So, today I decided it was time to spring-clean the mind and take out the trash in an endeavour to entice hope and happiness to re-claim their residence.

To this end, I put in motion 5 things I knew would guarantee this outcome.

Caylie Jeffery of Distractions of a busy mother... discusses the concept of 'happily ever after' in her post Debunking the Disney Myth.

A few years ago, my little brother said to me, "I've been watching a lot of my married friends lately, and it seems to me that none of you are very happy. Is it so hard to meet someone, fall in love and have a happy marriage?"

It was kinda naive and I could have snorted rudely, like the big sister I can sometimes be. But then I decided it wasn't his fault that Walt Disney brainwashed all of us as children into thinking 'Happily Ever After' was a lifetime achievement. He deserved an honest answer and perhaps, a gentle reality check.

Lisa Wilson of Two Point Five Kids opens up about her desire to have another child, especially a girl, in her post I want a pink one so badly it hurts.

My issue is that the one child I was determined to have was supposed to be a baby girl. It always has been, ever since I was a little girl myself. I had dreams of my own little one, with ribbons and curls and pretty dresses with flowers. Little shoes with frilly socks and hair that I could braid. I just assumed my dreams would be answered. When we were newly pregnant with G Man, I had a few dream outfits bought and hidden, just case he was a girl. Perfectly sweet little dresses with matching pantaloons, decorated with smocking and lace. I hid them in drawers, not even hubby knew they were there. I thought I was prepared for the scan to go either way, but when we found out G Man was a boy, I tried desperately not to let the scanner lady see the tears slipping silently down my face. Hubby held my hand and saw them though, and although he was delighted at the prospect, he knew it was not the news I expected.

Jane Flynn of The Hesitant Housewife shares her story of diabetes and how a firm but kind nurse empowered her to cope in her post Diabetes Denial.

Several hours later, I lay in a hospital bed for the first time in my life. My parents had just left, and I was sobbing, that hiccupping crying, where you can’t get any words out. Two nurses walked into my room. The younger nurse told me not to worry, that she would hold my hand whilst I had an injection of insulin. The older, scarier nurse told her, “No you won’t. Jane is going to give it to herself”. I hated her in that moment, but after I had successfully given myself my first injection, I stopped crying. I was so proud of myself, I skipped down the hall to excitedly call my mum, and tell her that I’d done it all by myself.