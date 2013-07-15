iBlog Friday - Our weekly roundup of Aussie Bloggers

At iVillage we’re passionate about supporting Australian bloggers. That’s why we’ve created iBlog Friday.

It's a chance for bloggers introduce their favourite post of the week to iVillage readers and for our community to read what Aussie writers are up to.

Here are the bloggers who have sent their submissions this week. Happy reading!

Toni Welch of Finding Myself Young reflects on her partner's journey into fatherhoodin her post Becoming a Dad.

I have noticed in the past few weeks that T has starting "growing up" a lot more. Hes always been excited to be a dad, but I think he is really relishing the responsibility of it all now that I'm on maternity leave. He likes being responsible for me and its starting to really dawn on him that he is going to be responsible for another little person really soon. A light bulb has been switched on. We recently got our pram and he took great pride in putting it together and showing me how it works. He was so proud of himself once he finished (and he only put one part on backwards – who needs instructions anyway). This coming from a man who left most of the baby shopping to me because he had no idea and now he is showing me how a pram works.

Read the rest of Toni's post here.

Josefa Pete of Always Josefa gives us a glimpses into her constant uncertainty as she navigates motherhood and career in her post Compassion is the thief of joy.

Standing at my kitchen sink, I washed the one dish ten times over. Yet, the pile of dirty breakfast dishes remained untouched. I stood there, hands immersed in the lukewarm, soapy water, turning the sponge on the now spotless plate. With the sound of cartoon shows blaring and two little boys fighting over which channel to watch, my mind shut out the noise and with clarity all I could hear was “you are not good enough.”

Read the rest of Josefa's post here.

Keri Arkell of Awesomely Unprepared shares her thoughts on the crazy world of kid's television in her post The secret life of Jimmy Giggle?

Since having the Little Mister in my life, I have been exposed to the crazy world of children’s television programming. Never have I been haunted by so many catchy theme songs (read: annoying/earwormy) and high pitched character voices. I now know far more about these shows than I would even care to admit. You know that everything’s taking a downhill slide when you know more about the songs on Play School than what’s playing on the radio for the grown ups (if you’re me at least).

If you’re an anti-TV parent, please look away now (after noting that the Little Mister’s TV diet is set at reasonable limits and mostly only so I am able to maintain personal hygiene – a gift for all who know and smell me)…