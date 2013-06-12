iBlog Friday - Our weekly roundup of Aussie Bloggers

At iVillage we’re passionate about supporting Australian bloggers. That’s why we’ve created iBlog Friday.

It's a chance for bloggers introduce their favourite post of the week to iVillage readers and for our community to read what Aussie writers are up to.

Here are the bloggers who have sent their submissions this week. Happy reading!

Renee Wilson of Mummy, wife, me talks about how hard it is to change your life and run your own race in her post Being true to yourself.

People like my husband, Dave, are effortlessly true to themselves. Dave is confident in his beliefs and in himself. He is his own man and runs his own race.

I don’t find it as easy. I feel that I have spent a large portion of my life doing things to please others and to live up to their expectations. I’ve let people talk me into doing things that I was never really sure were right for me. As a result, I’ve made some life choices that weren’t my choices at all. I have always spent too much time worrying about hurting people’s feelings and not being who THEY want me to be. I have my own opinions and my own thoughts, but I’ve often been too afraid to make them heard.

Read the rest of Renee's post here.

Keri Arkell of Awesomely Unprepared takes us through struggle to sleep while her little one decides not to in her post Awake is the new sleep. Which is the new awake. And so on.

At 19 months of age, the Little Mister has decided that sleep isn’t so cool anymore. While he’s always generally been a great sleeper, we have been through our share of regressions and teething issues! Throw in the sniffles a few times and it’s fun times for everyone!

Whoever tells you that you become an expert at cry analysis is an idiot (and if I ever tried that on you in the past, let’s just put it down to naivety)! Did you know that toddlers are very inventive? Well, they are. They’re like Apple – always creating new versions of old cries so you have to pay more for the updates. And when I say ‘pay more’, I mean with sleep. You pay with sleep. You’re always playing the catch up game. Awesomely unprepared for what comes next.

Read the rest of Keri's post here.

Nicola of Mindfulnes, Gratitude and minor moments of madness talks about missing lost loved ones at odd times in her ost Edelweiss.

For this reason, it doesn't come as a surprise to me that lately I've become drawn to Nana things. I find myself quoting her, retelling her stories, buying lentil soup, and pouring a ridiculous amount of salt into it, because that's how Nana made it (yes, trips to her house were often followed by a curious extreme thirst).

And then there's Edelweiss. To me, The Sound of Music was, is, and always will be all about my Nana. So I press play, Julie Andrews beautifully drawing out bittersweet waves of love and memory.

Read the rest of Nicola's post here.

Bree Katsamangos of Twinkle in the eye explains exactly how to steer our children in the right direction in her post Teaching your children the art of good choices.