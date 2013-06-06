iBlog Friday - Our weekly roundup of Aussie Bloggers

I’ve been challenged to think of a Top Five, and whilst the initial brief was more along the lines of personal favourites, in keeping with the theme of this blog I have chosen to reflect on my professional life, and in particular the big influences on my behaviour as a leader and a manager. And if you are more interested in the fave songs/movies types of lists, scroll to the bottom of the post as I couldn’t really resist the chance to share just a little bit more of the not-at-work me!

Read the rest of Katrina's post here.

Joanna Hill of Love, Life & Beauty Therapy explains what's standing between you and good skin in her post The top 3 skincare mistakes we all make.

Professional skin care ranges often don’t have the same exposure as the products that come from department stores or chemists but they are developed by smaller skin care companies who have a real passion for what they do. These companies prefer to spend the money on the best quality ingredients and scientific research rather than on the fancy packaging or marketing campaigns. In other words, when it comes to skincare you want to date the science geek NOT the handsome liar!

Read the rest of Joanna's post here.

Caylie Jeffery of Distractions of a busy mother describes confronting but necessary conversations she has with her elderly parents in her post Shall we listen to the Walrus…

In truth, we haven't extended the house for our children. Nor have we done it for ourselves, directly. We made a decision to pave the way for our parents to come and live with us when they can no longer care for themselves. When we worked on the plans for the bathroom, we made it accessible for a wheelchair. When we put the kitchen and living area downstairs, we made sure the 'spare bedroom' was right nearby, so we could keep a close eye on its future occupants.

Read the rest of Caylie's post here.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation It was interesting to watch the old man’s reaction to Gates’ explanation of his philanthropy on Tuesday night. To witness the sheer incredulity on his face as he learnt that the Gates’ will ultimately donate ninety percent of their earnings via theto fund scientific research, education and vaccination programmes around the world. I could see his brain ticking over, contemplating this concept, a concept that is difficult to digest when you are still struggling to pay off debt to keep a roof over your head. Nevertheless, I sat praying that some of Gates’ idealism might actually rub off on him.

Read the rest of Louisa's post here