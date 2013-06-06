iBlog Friday - Our weekly roundup of Aussie Bloggers

At iVillage we’re passionate about supporting Australian bloggers. That’s why we’ve created iBlog Friday.
It's a chance for bloggers introduce their favourite post of the week to iVillage readers and for our community to read what Aussie writers are up to.
Here are the bloggers who have sent their submissions this week to [email protected]. Happy reading!
Stephanie Rogers of She Said What? shares a special family moment remembering a lost loved one and her encounter with haunted vodka in her post, Excuse me, there's a ghost in my vodka.
We were looking through the cupboard where alcohol is kept. All the shiny new bottles at the front were wine and Jim Beam and various other not-vodka items. We moved all these aside and found a few very old, very dusty bottles. We blew off the dust, sneezed and coughed, and then examined our find. It was two bottles of my late grandfather’s home brew vodka. At least 10 years old. We had no idea what was in it. One bottle contained strange fermented orange bits, perhaps orange peels? Perhaps some kind of 10 year old fermented mould?
Read the rest of Stephanie's post here.
Erin Patel of Coffee talk with Erin: Bookgirloz talks about moments of sadness in an otherwise happy life and how she deals with them in her post Life can be sad..it's how you deal with it that counts.
It can be hard as a mum. Do you let your children see you feeling sad?
It is my belief that it is important to let your children see how you deal with all of the emotions, including sadness in limited quantities. I would like for them to see that sadness or being down is normal and that they are entitled to those feelings. I would like for them to see how I deal with being sad. That I will feel better soon.
Read the rest of Erin's post here.
Katrina Wood of The (mildly) Opinionated Manager explains her top 5 motivators to succeed in her post Top 5 Professional Influences.