Ian Somerhalder threw out Nikki Reed's birth control so they could have a baby. Right. OK.

Well, if this isn’t some cute, lovely, romantic news to round out your week, I’m not sure what is.

Nikki Reed, star of Twilight, and Ian Somerhalder, star of the Vampire Diaries, have admitted Somerhalder threw out her birth control before she fell pregnant. True story! Because no happy family starts without some cutesy man throwing some contraception down the toilet.

“[He] threw out all my birth control pills,” the 29-year-old said in a recent interview on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast.

Somerhalder went on:

“We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time. But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn’t realise that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control,” he said.

“By the way, it was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out.”

Um. OK?

Oh, but wait. There’s more!

Somerhalder then added he has a video of his wife "freaking out" as he flushed the pills down the toilet.

"Actually, now thinking about it, I guess I kind of decided [to start a family]," he said.

The couple welcomed their first baby into the world on July 25 this year. Baby Bodhi Soleil came into the world some three months after the couple announced they were expecting.

The newborn’s unique name has beautiful meaning behind it. ‘Bodhi’ derives from Buddhism, and is translated as ‘awakening’ or ‘enlightenment’, while ‘Soleil’ is the French word for ‘sun’.

And to think Bodhi wouldn't have been without some secret popping of birth control pills down the toilet...