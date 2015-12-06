This weekend, Megan Adie shared her traumatic, bewildering story with the world.

Three years ago, when she was just 15 years old, Megan was duped into having sex with a 23-year-old woman who was pretending to be a schoolboy.

Speaking on the Jeremy Kyle Show beside her now boyfriend, Megan told Kyle about how she met Chris Wilson, who she believed to be 17-years-old, at a theme park before developing a romantic relationship with him.

Megan lost her virginity to Chris, and only after having sex with him on 39 occasions did she realise that Chris was in fact a woman by the name of Christine Wilson, 26.

“She looked like a boy, she sounded like a boy,” the now 18-year-old told the horrified audience, explaining that Chris would only have sex with her in the dark whilst pinning her arms down. Using the excuse that he was bullied as a child, Chris told Megan he was uncomfortable with people seeing his body. As a virgin, she was unaware that this sexual dynamic was unconventional.

“I was raised to have respect for morals I didn’t want to lose my virginity at a stupid age. I had never had sex with anyone or seen a penis before.

“I had my head in my books and I wanted to succeed.”

The relationship lasted eight months before Megan discovered that Chris was in fact a woman.