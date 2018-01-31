"I tried the app that tracks how much time you spend on your phone - and it was confronting."

Pinch me on the arm and punch me in the face because we’re at the end of January and where did that month go?
Like me, perhaps it was a goal of yours to cut down on screen-time this year. Maybe you purged the phone from its constant companion status in your hand. Or locked it in a box and furiously committed you and your family to Screen Free Sundays.
That was certainly the case for me.
I often complained about not having ‘enough’ free time. In reality I was just spending my time mindlessly scrolling through Instagram and other social media timelines. So I deleted the apps.
What came after was an almost magical influx of time. Books were read during my 30-minute commute to work and TV shows and movies were watched. Of course, I eventually relapsed and re-downloaded the apps after a week – maybe less, but now I knew.
That’s when I discovered Moment.
What is Moment?
Moment is like a Fitbit for your phone. It tracks exactly how much time you’re spending on what app, how many times you pick up your phone, and it even compares that to the average of other users.
The app then lets you set a timed daily limit that you want to spend on your phone and then it sends you a reminder every 15 minutes when you go past that allotted time. My daily limit was two hours and 50 minutes, and I got a lot of reminders.