The final scene to I, Tonya that Margot Robbie deleted before the premiere.

Content note: You could say this post contains spoilers. But then, also, it’s a true story. Therefore, so does Wikipedia.

Margot Robbie has divulged on the final scene to I, Tonya that we never got to see.

In an interview with pop culture podcast The High Low Robbie told hosts Dolly Alderton and Pandora Sykes that the second ending to Tonya Harding’s story just “didn’t feel right.”

For those unaware: In the Oscar-nominated film, Robbie plays Tonya Harding, a professional figure skater who was the first woman to complete two triple axel jumps in one competition.The film tells the story of her life, and the “incident” she is internationally known for, when her ex-husband hired two people to attack her rival Nancy Kerrigan, leaving her badly injured, in the hope she could not qualify for the Winter Olympics.

Because of her alleged involvement in the attack, Harding was given a lifetime ban from figure skating.

“It was her only safe and happy place in the world and they took that away from her, it wasn’t a happy ending at all,” Robbie said.