'I'm in my 50s and I never want to have sex again. I know I'm not the only one.'

I do not care if I am no longer fuckable because, at 59 years old, I do not want to have sex again. I am SO done.

My question is: why is this so hard for people, men in particular, to accept and understand?

There are millions of 'older' women out there who do not give a toss about having a sex life. Seriously, there can't be many 55-plus women who really want to have sex, and are still titillated by lusty thoughts?

Although I am sure there are some who just go through the motions for the sake of keeping a husband or long-term partner happy.

I reckon when we have kids, we no longer want sex. Our libido dies because that is what nature intended. And then we just pretend and give duty fucks in exchange for a relationship and companionship. I shudder at the thought of being jabbed away at by some man. Am I alone here?

But here is what pisses me off. I asked Google if women my age still wanted sex, and the medical sites came back at me, suggesting there is something wrong with my body, and I need to take hormones and have therapy. There was a lot of talk about atrophied vaginas and dry, thin walls, which made my own private parts clench in horror.

I have no idea about the state of my vagina since the last time I paid it any attention was after a cycling adventure without padded bike shorts and I ended up with blisters INSIDE my flapping bits.

