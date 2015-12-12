“I have a confession to make about Elf on the Shelf.”

I have a confession to make. A confession about Elf on the Shelf. One that might stun you. Before I start let me set the scene: I have three children; with them I have seen Christmas nine times. Nine month-long celebrations of tinsel and wilting pine trees.

Nine scrambles to shop online (because who wants to drag kids around Westfield only to realise when you start pulling out boxes from their hidden holes on Christmas Eve that you have bought way too much for one child and not enough for another.)

Nine years of over cooked turkeys and underdone spuds. And after nine years, I still don’t know what Elf on the Shelf is. I don’t know how I missed it.

Sometime between my first born’s elaborate hand crafted beautifully wrapped first Christmas and then number three’s arrival (which saw Christmas descend into a frenzy of brightly-coloured plastic toys and whoops-I-forgot-to-order-you-a-hand-embroidered-stocking-just-use-this-pillow-case) this phenomenon arrived and I missed it.

This “Elf on a Shelf” thing that people do.

I am somewhat stumped by it to tell you the truth. Is it a toy? A book? Is it a game parents play when their little darlings hit the sack at night in the weeks leading up to Christmas? (I thought that game was fueled by too much champers at the street Christmas party?)

Do clever parents really stay up late each night crafting ingenious tales of magic and wonder for their children? And how do they have the time? Where do they get their ideas? And why is it already ALL over my Facebook newsfeed?

For those ignorant (like me) don’t worry, I googled it for us:

“The Elf on the Shelf is Santa’s scout elf who reports directly to the North Pole on the behaviour of children leading up to 25 December, ” one toy sales site told me.

“Once children have given the elf his name, parents hide him in different places around the house and each morning children try to find him. They are not allowed to touch him but they are encouraged to talk to him and share their secrets and wishes, which the scout elf will take back to Father Christmas each night,” it continued.