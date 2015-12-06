Image: iStock. By Alex Alexander for Your Tango.

What I’m about to tell you is hard for me to describe and harder to admit to.

A disclaimer: I’m in no way promoting having an affair, nor am I assuaging myself of the guilt I carry for my actions, lest anyone should think otherwise. This is just my personal inquiry of the wisdom I can derive at this point in my life as I work to let go of and heal from the impact of this experience.

Let me begin by saying that I’m married to a wonderful man who truly loves and understands me for who I am. But after five years of marriage and a vivacious three-year-old son, I felt my life — what was left — slipping out of my grasp.

I wanted and needed to grab onto something … someone that would help me feel like my “old” self. And sure enough, I met that very person.

I met “Noah” at the gym at the beginning of 2015. I’d seen him there a few times before our first actual introduction and asked a mutual acquaintance what his situation was. Was he married, girlfriend, gay? None of the above.

He was separated and had been living alone for a while. Since I was obviously married, my first inclination was to set him up with good friend of mine. So I took the first step and showed her his LinkedIn profile, and surprisingly she wasn’t interested.

The next day at the gym, Noah curiously asked me if I found out what I was looking for. I was dumbfounded by his question. Then he mentioned he knew that I looked at his LinkedIn profile.

I gave him a very weak answer which of course he didn’t believe, but then admitted he was flattered and impressed by my boldness. I then bolted from the gym in total embarrassment.

After the drive home, I realised my reaction was a bit silly. After all, it seemed like he just wanted to get to know me. So I decided to send him a connection request on LinkedIn. His response was immediate and I was thrilled. We spent the next few days exchanging text messages and pictures, and I was totally overwhelmed. (Post continues after gallery.)

Our first phone conversation was just as stimulating as our first hello. We talked for well over an hour and learned a great deal about each other. I know what you’re thinking … you talked to this guy for an hour and you think you know him? Yes, because I felt something just by talking to him that I never felt before. It felt real.