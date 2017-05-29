Katrina was bashed to death. Then her husband sent a chilling text message to her phone.

On October 23, 2012, a 44-year-old Todd Smith reported his 30-year-old wife Katrina missing.

He told police in Illinois that she’d gone shopping and hadn’t returned. A desperate search for Katrina began, and Todd made emotional pleas on television every day, begging for her safe return.

"I just want her to come home or call or let us know she's safe. Katrina, please," he said.

The last text Todd had sent Katrina read, "Sweet dreams, I love you".

When Katrina's abandoned car was found and, three weeks later, her body, Todd's lies would unravel and he would be sentenced to 55 years in prison for her murder.

The case was detailed on a recent episode of US show Crime Watch Daily.