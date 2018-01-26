Kath's 2018 goal was to improve her bathroom habits. 20 days in, her husband left a note.

When the clock struck midnight on December 31, 2017, Brisbane-based PR representative Kath Rose had just one New Year’s resolution: to respect the bathroom space she shared with her husband.

It seemed simple. It seemed… easy.

But it appears that Kath, just like those of us who promised to “exercise more” or “call mum once a week” (sorry, mum) let her New Year’s resolution fall by the wayside just 21 days into 2018.

And no one was more disappointed, or upset, than Kath’s husband, who decided he had no other option than to write, print out and tape a detailed account of her horrible bathroom habits to their mirror for her to find upon waking up on a morning last week.

"To my darling Rosie," begins the letter, which Kath shared on Facebook and, just four words in, sounds like it's about to be the most epically worded declaration of love in the history of literature.

"Babe can you remember 20 days ago, you said, 'Babe, I know my bathroom habits really piss you off, but I am going to change this year I promise!'

"Unfortunately, not much has changed. In fact, it's worse, to the point that I now suffer from Bathroom Surprise Anxiety."

Oh, that sounds... rather serious. Although WebMD had never diagnosed us specifically with that particular condition, we're pretty sure we also have that too.

"I thought the idea of twin vanities... meant we got our own - you know, His and Hers. Why is it then, that my vanity basin has become a permanent storage container for your make up brushes, bottles, lipsticks and whatever other 'girl-magic' you practice."

Kath's husband then went on to include the most irksome washroom habits, which include - but are certainly not limited to - leaving the cap off the toothpaste tube after she's finished using it, sticking her "paws" into his very expensive, very manly hair products and using his stick of deodorant.