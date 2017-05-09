Six days after she died, Wendy's husband was still sleeping with her body.

When Russell Davison’s wife Wendy died after a 10-year battle with cervical cancer, he knew exactly what he wanted to do.

Instead of handing her body over to a funeral director and a mortuary, he chose to spend six days with her body in the couple’s family home.

WATCH: What you need to know about cervical cancer. Post continues after video.

Video by Mamamia

Speaking to The Sun, Russell said he washed and dressed Wendy’s body, placing her body in a coffin, or “cocoon” as he puts it, in their bedroom.

“Wendy died very peacefully, fully sedated, in no pain in mine and Dylan’s arms with our ever faithful dog Elvis snuggled up right next to her too,” Russell said.

"She looked absolutely beautiful, just like she always did in life: no effort, no make-up, just radiant beauty.