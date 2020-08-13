'I was 8 weeks pregnant through IVF. Then my husband died suddenly.'

Jess Baxter knows hardship. But nothing could prepare her for this.

In the eastern suburbs of Perth, Western Australia, Jess, 36, and her husband Dan Baxter, 39, were waking up on the Friday morning of May 1.

They were preparing to go to her mum’s place for the weekend, leaving their own four walls for the first time in a month thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I really don't want to go; I don't feel well," Jess remembers Dan telling her.

"I just thought he didn’t want to go," Jess laughs, speaking to Mamamia.

Dan "begrudgingly" got out of bed and told his wife he would prepare her poached eggs whilst she had a shower to get ready to leave.

Jess and her husband Dan, who have been together for five years. Image: Supplied.

"I got all my stuff ready to put in the car, and then I came inside and the egg water was still boiling," Jess remembers.

"He's obsessed with fish and he has about 20 fish tanks in our garage. So I thought, 'I bet he’s out there playing with those fish tanks.'

"When I went out there, he was on the floor.

"I was really confused. I was trying to wake him up. He was on his side, so I rolled him over and started trying to do CPR. I called 000."