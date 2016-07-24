Five harmful things women need to stop saying to one another.

Picture this: I’m at the bar ordering my usual espresso martini (hello coffee and vodka, you beautiful duo). A woman interrupts my order and promptly says, “You don’t eat cake do you?” while looking me up and down, possibly worse than I’ve ever encountered by any man.

Awkwardly, I giggled and said, “Sure I do” and proceeded to make my delicious order. She chimed in again, saying “I wish I looked like you” to which I responded, “umm, thanks”, and walked away.

This woman was at the bar with her girlfriends, and she — I’m presuming — had no idea she’d just objectified me more blatantly than almost any man I’ve ever met. This happens all the time, and it needs to stop.

If you saw my article on the ABC last month, you know I spoke out about living with an eating disorder for over 10 years and the prevalence of this in my industry — the world of entertainment. The constant objectification of women, by other women. That being said, this is a problem much deeper than my personal fight for health.

Backhanded ‘compliments’ such as these are not compliments; instead they can insult, cheapen and objectify another.

Women need to recognise what they’re doing and how it can affect the person they’re talking to. Don’t be irresponsibly sexist, just don’t. Think twice. Count to 10.

Here are some examples:

1. “You don’t eat cake, do you?”

I love cake, like most people. In fact, I’m not sure I trust anyone who doesn’t like cake. But the issue here is not the sugary item in question. The issue is that you’re assuming, based on my silhouette, that I choose carrot sticks over carrot cake.

Here’s the thing: mind your own business, pretty please, and don’t make comments based on my eating habits or body. You are excluding me from the people in this world who enjoy a piece of cake — so basically, everyone.