Weatherman interviews passerby, turns out to be the smartest person on live news.

A Fox News weatherman hoping to shame a Miami man for leaving the house during Hurricane Irma has been gloriously shut down on live air thanks to the stranger he stopped knowing oh so much more than him about storms.

That or he was just an astronomically talented liar.

Awkward.

Approaching a man and woman nearing the beach over the weekend, the weatherman asked, "What do you think about the storm, ah, the risk to your own safety at this point?"

What the man replies with is honestly the stuff of deadpan smack-the-hell-down dreams.

"Well, at this point I'm very relieved to discover that as we speak the eye of the storm is practically due south of us by 220 miles, okay, because it's crossing the 80th meridian, which is 80 degrees west longitude."

"So I'm not so worried because it's so far away and it's bearing as of 8pm..." the man responded before the anchor cut him off to attempt to finish his sentence and get back in the conversation before his job was lost.

"Westbound," he chimed in.

Why you would take on someone who so clearly is trumping you in the knowledge stakes is really anyone's guess, but hey, he tried. That is, he tried before ol' Storm Boy came back even stronger.

GET DUNKED ON WEATHER MAN pic.twitter.com/duzzbs66f1 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 10, 2017

"Well, not just westbound, but 275 degrees. That's only one fifteenth above due west toward true north, so this thing is moving and has been moving in a very westerly direction, and because it's several hundred miles south, the risks are less and less." I don't think it's going to get any worse than what we're seeing here right now.

He concluded, "I don't think it's going to get any worse than what we're seeing here right now."

Never a truer word was spoken, Sir. Never a truer word was spoken.