The 'problem' that didn't make it into Hughesy's new show involved his 8 year old son.

Juggling his radio show with Kate Langbroek, and his upcoming comedy tour, Hughesy’s latest venture has him donning on his Agony Aunt hat, and addressing the needs of the people.

Screening on Channel 10, Hughesy, We Have A Problem features the comedian answering “real problems” from viewers and his guests.

As he says, “We might not be able to help you, but I want to hear about your actual issues.” Sharing is caring after all.

However there’s one problem that didn’t quite make it on air and it’s something that every parent can relate to.

It involves his eight year old son Rafferty, the 2017 AFL grand final and a particularly incriminating photo of his child that Hughesy’s wife Holly will not let him post onto his social media.

However, we’ve been assured that it will most definitely be doing the rounds at his 21st.

Here we go! #aflgf???? A post shared by David Hughes (@dhughesy) on Sep 29, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT



During last year’s AFL grand final between Richmond and the Adelaide Crows, Hughesy did what any doting dad would and managed to score tickets to the much-hyped game.

“The tickets were very expensive,” explained the comedian. “I had to buy them off an AFL player in a covert operation, because they’re not allowed to sell them.”