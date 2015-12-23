Hugh Grant takes the accelerated path to parenthood.

Hats off to Hugh.

Going from zero children to four children in just four years is no small feat. That kind of family transformation would give most mere mortals whiplash. Some parents take four years to commit to a second child – let alone a fourth.

Not Hugh though.

He’s latish to the parenting caper and he’s making up for lost time.

At age 55, it’s the kind of instant family expansion that is really only available to a man. Having three children in 15 months, as he did, is biologically impossible for a woman without a multiple birth thrown in. And certainly brave – with or without twins. And, what do you think are the chances of a woman over 50 conceiving and delivering four babies in four years? Slim? Zero? One in a billion?

Grant’s accelerated path to parenthood hasn’t been conventional. His girlfriend, Anna Eberstein, a Swedish television producer, gave birth to a daughter on Wednesday and confirmed Grant was the baby’s father. It is their second child together.

When Anna’s pregnancy became public late last year, neither Eberstein or Grant commented on the paternity of the child: it was and remains unclear whether they are currently a couple – last year Grant confirmed they had split.

Their son, John, 3, was born in September of 2012. That was exactly a year after Hugh’s first daughter, Tabitha, was born to his then-girlfriend Tinglan Hong. And three months before his third child, Felix, arrived, who was also born to Hong.