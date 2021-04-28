Work or learn from home? You need to know about this Australian first subscription service.

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that one of the most annoying things in this world is when your printer runs out of ink.

Happens always at THE most inconvenient time.

That dreaded moment when all seems to be running smoothly, then your printer gets the hiccups and spits out the second last page of your document in half magenta, half yellow with an artistic splash of black ink at the bottom.

Great.

Ink and toner has the phenomenal capacity to run out when your kids have a presentation that day at school, an assignment deadline for uni, or when you need to return your signed lease agreement ASAP.

However, not only do ink emergencies seem to strike just in time for life’s work and study deadlines, they can also happen when you least expect.

Like on a leisurely Sunday afternoon when you’re craving your great Nana’s pineapple slice (a family favourite of ours: think a buttery biscuit base, a delectable pineapple jelly-esque middle and whipped cream on top. YUM) and you need to print out the recipe to cook but instead that pesky ink light starts flashing. Sigh.

One of most cherished keepsakes in families of today are the special recipes we've grown up with. Printing them and passing them on has been something we've always done to keep traditions going.

However, it always seems that whenever I need to print off the recipe to cook it for my family, or share it with a cousin who also might want a copy too, that the ink runs out.

Just like me, I’m sure there are a lot of you thinking, surely there is a better way that frees me from being my printer's middle man? Well now there is (and about bloody time).

HP has just launched Australia’s first at-home ink subscription service for printing.

Image: Supplied.