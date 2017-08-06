"How the hell do I wear sock boots?" We ask celebrity stylist Lana Wilkinson.

If you’re anything like me, you approach new fashion trends in three distinct stages. First is intrigue, as the new colour/hem-length/item catches your eye. Next is anxiousness as you look at the trend from a distance, but are paralysed with fear of getting it wrong.

And finally is that moment of resolution, when, filled with trepidation, you finally decide to give it a go. I’m up to that final stage with sock boots. Their presence in my Instagram feed and every shop window I pass for this past season has got to me and I’m finally ready to buy a pair.

The problem is I still don’t know how the hell I’m supposed to wear these half-sock-half-shoes and feel confident I’m doing it right.

So to save me from fashion failure, I spoke to leading Australian stylist Lana Wilkinson, who has worked with the likes of Rebecca Judd, Megan Gale, Whitney Port and Nadia Bartel. Lana tells me that I need not fear sock boots. In fact, they might just become my favourite footwear.

“The great thing about the sock boot is its versatility. The other thing is that it’s universally flattering because it hugs your legs,” she says.

“It’s a way of adding that fashionable edge, without feeling like you’re stepping over the ledge.”

The mum-of-two says sock boots are flexible and look great with skirts, dresses and pants, and can be worn to work, on a night out or just down the street. However, there is a right way to rock this trend and Lana has shared a few tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of your sock boots.