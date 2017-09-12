The marriage equality postal survey goes out today. Here's what you need to do.

Today’s the day, people.

Disobey your “no junk mail” rule. Sort through those takeaway pizza flyers, those ubiquitous vouchers for Hello Fresh/Marley Spoon/insert food box brand here, and yeah, maybe sneakily keep that local electrician’s magnet for a rainy (or drainy) day.

There’s a very important piece of paper waiting for you in your mailbox.

However you access it, the Australian Marriage Law postal survey will be staring right back at you as the mass mail-outs from the Australian Bureau of Statistics begin from today, September 12.

More than 16 million Australians will receive this paper. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told Triple M that 600,000 will be mailed out on Tuesday alone. The rest of us will get ours by September 25, and will have to return them by no later than October 27.

Any surveys sent after November 7 won’t count. We will get a result on November 15, 2017.

What does this paper ask us? Take a look below: