Watch and learn: how to use brightening makeup.

Carla GS wearing Urban Decay Naked Illuminated Shimmering Powder in “Lit”, $45 (top) and Maybelline Master Hi-Light in “Light Bronze” and “Deep Bronze”, $19.95 (bottom).

All of the new makeup products have one buzzword in common: brightening. At this stage you might be wondering… what does that actually mean?

Well, a brightening makeup product is an all-in-one blush, bronzer and highlighter that usually comes in a powder form. You wear it on your cheeks and face for a bright youthful flush.

Curious? I’ll talk you through it. (Post continues after video.)

The good news is, there are brightening makeup products available at both ends of the price spectrum. A beautiful budget product is the Maybelline Master Highlight, which comes in “Light Bronze” and “Deep Bronze” for $19.95.

For those who love a taste of luxury, consider the Bobbi Brown Brightening Brick ($75) and the Urban Decay Naked Illuminated Shimmering Powder ($45).