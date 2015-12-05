beauty

Watch and learn: how to use brightening makeup.

Carla GS wearing Urban Decay Naked Illuminated Shimmering Powder in “Lit”, $45 (top) and Maybelline Master Hi-Light in “Light Bronze” and “Deep Bronze”, $19.95 (bottom). 

All of the new makeup products have one buzzword in common: brightening. At this stage you might be wondering… what does that actually mean?

Well, a brightening makeup product is an all-in-one blush, bronzer and highlighter that usually comes in a powder form. You wear it on your cheeks and face for a bright youthful flush.

Curious? I’ll talk you through it. (Post continues after video.)

The good news is, there are brightening makeup products available at both ends of the price spectrum. A beautiful budget product is the Maybelline Master Highlight, which comes in “Light Bronze” and “Deep Bronze” for $19.95.

For those who love a taste of luxury, consider the Bobbi Brown Brightening Brick ($75) and the Urban Decay Naked Illuminated Shimmering Powder ($45).

Carla GS wearing the Bobbi Brown Brightening Brick in "Coral", $75. (Source: Supplied/bobbibrown.com.au)
Finding the right product for you is one thing — using it is quite another. Here are my tricks for a glowing, bright complexion. (Post continues after video.)

An important thing to keep in mind is that a brightening makeup product is very different from a brightening skincare product.

A brightening skincare product will often come in the form of a serum or cream, and is aimed at whitening the skin - something I'm not entirely comfortable with.

On the other hand, a brightening makeup product will add a colourful glow to your face, which is what beauty should be all about.

Which of the new beauty products have you tried this season? Got any recommendations for us?

