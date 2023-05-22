Bad news: We're all using hair treatments wrong. Here's what we should be doing instead.

If there's one hair product that's blown up in recent years, it's bond repair treatments. They've undoubtedly become one of the haircare game's biggest MVPs. And for a very good reason.

Because while it's fun to play around with different hair colours and styles, sometimes you can end up doing a real number on your hair.

We're talking damaged ends, breakage and hair that feels like literal straw.

But that's where bond repair treatments come in.

While most bond-building hair treatments started out as professional treatments to repair damaged bonds in-salon (for hair structure, strength and stability), in recent years more and more at-home formulas have popped up, thanks to the success of cult brands like Olaplex.

And it's very good news for all of us because a) going to the hairdresser can be awfully spendy, and b) being at home is always preferable.

As a result, these kinds of treatments have now become an important part of most people's haircare routine, especially for those who dye their hair or use hot tools (or both) consistently. Which is.... most of us.