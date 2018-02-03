'I've used a menstrual cup for 11 years and I'm never, ever going back.'

Bushwalking is great fun, but add brothers to the equation and it becomes a whole other ball game. Needing a quick wee becomes a fight for survival under a barrage of airborne missiles while desperately trying to take cover by making yourself as skinny as the tree you are sheltering behind.

Oh, and then you need to change a pad or tampon. Forget it!

Then 11 years ago my sister, a nurse and midwife, discovered menstrual cups through a friend. Hearing my woes she told me to get some silicone, so I did. And I haven’t looked back since.

Ladies, the fact of the matter is this: Menstrual cups are the most practical solution to managing your period.

But menstrual cups, like double denim and the bearded hipster, aren’t new at all. Invented in its modern form in 1932 they were made of latex. Best of all they were designed by a woman, for women, whereas tampons were designed by a, ahem… man, for women. War-time rubber demand for more important things like military boots, protective gear and tyres cause material shortages and production stopped.

Fast forward to the 80s and latex menstrual cups resurfaced properly again. The first medical silicone cup was produced due to an increasing number of people having latex allergies. But users were still seen as being part of some sort of underground hippy movement.

So, here it is.