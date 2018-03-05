Dermarolling: I stuck hundreds of needles into my face at home. Here’s why.

When I told my husband I was going into the bathroom to make tiny holes all over my face with lots of needles he didn’t even look up. Such is the reality of being in a relationship with someone who is addicted to beauty treatments.

Anyway, onto the needles. It’s called derma-rolling and it isn’t a brand new thing.

In-salon treatments such as Dermastamp have been available for about a decade and involve a qualified person (like a nurse or doctor) and the use of a machine to make tiny holes in your face with micro needles. Now you can do this at home.

But why? Good question.

What is Derma-rolling?

Derma-rolling (also known as micro-needling) not surprisingly involves the use of micro-needles to create teeny tiny microscopic holes in the skin.

Essentially, by creating superficial trauma to the skin it is kick-started to repair the damage by way of stimulating collagen production.

Collagen is a protein found throughout the body which is responsible for lots of things, but in the skin is what makes it feel soft and subtle.

The result of microneedling is a reduction in lines, scarring, pigmentation and an improvement in both visible and physical tone and texture.

Sounds great, right? That’s why I gave it a go.

How to do Micro-needling at home.

First up you need to buy yourself a derma-roller. I used the Re Facial and Body Roller, $49.99, because I liked that it had a different attachment to use on a few scars and marks on my body, too, as well as a smaller head for around the eye area.

I did some Googling as to the consensus about the best way to do it. I was put off by the warnings of risk of infection but once I read enough I felt confident with trying it. Here's my process: