Dermarolling: I stuck hundreds of needles into my face at home. Here’s why.

When I told my husband I was going into the bathroom to make tiny holes all over my face with lots of needles he didn’t even look up. Such is the reality of being in a relationship with someone who is addicted to beauty treatments.
Anyway, onto the needles. It’s called derma-rolling and it isn’t a brand new thing.
In-salon treatments such as Dermastamp have been available for about a decade and involve a qualified person (like a nurse or doctor) and the use of a machine to make tiny holes in your face with micro needles. Now you can do this at home.
But why? Good question.
What is Derma-rolling?
Derma-rolling (also known as micro-needling) not surprisingly involves the use of micro-needles to create teeny tiny microscopic holes in the skin.
Essentially, by creating superficial trauma to the skin it is kick-started to repair the damage by way of stimulating collagen production.
Collagen is a protein found throughout the body which is responsible for lots of things, but in the skin is what makes it feel soft and subtle.
The result of microneedling is a reduction in lines, scarring, pigmentation and an improvement in both visible and physical tone and texture.
Sounds great, right? That’s why I gave it a go.
How to do Micro-needling at home.
First up you need to buy yourself a derma-roller. I used the Re Facial and Body Roller, $49.99, because I liked that it had a different attachment to use on a few scars and marks on my body, too, as well as a smaller head for around the eye area.
I did some Googling as to the consensus about the best way to do it. I was put off by the warnings of risk of infection but once I read enough I felt confident with trying it. Here's my process:
- I made sure my derma-roller was fully functional and not faulty by inspecting it closely to look for bent needles and by making sure it rolled easily on the back of my hand.
- I cleansed my skin thoroughly, removing all makeup and oil so I was left with a totally bare face.
- Using what I would probably call a medium pressure, I started on my forehead and pushed the roller back and forth a couple of times in different directions, working across and back and then up and down. I read that dragging the roller could lead to scratches so instead make sure I was pushing down slightly and rolling.
- Next I moved onto the temples, sides of my face and jawline. I used my free hand to pull the areas tight so that there was no drag on the skin.
- Lastly I very lightly rolled over my cheeks, as that was the area which felt most sensitive to the sensation.