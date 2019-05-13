When a Melbourne mum found her baby was breech at 32 weeks, she 'turned' him herself.

When Melbourne mum Natalie Alessio discovered she had a breech baby at 32 weeks, she began using a technique called Spinning Babies to avoid a caesarean.

Natalie says it meant she could still be hopeful for a home birth which she was booked in for at her local hospital but feared she would be taken off the program if the baby didn’t turn before 37 weeks.

With the clock ticking, her doula told her about Spinning Babies and guided her through a series of positions aimed at turning her baby around.

“I was determined to try everything, and I was lucky he did turn in time. I was under the pump because I hadn’t been cleared for a home birth,” Natalie tells Mamamia.

She began doing inversions a couple of times a day, resting on her forearms with her legs up on the couch.

“Everyone would laugh at me and my partner would ask what the hell I was doing. He was laughing at me too.

“There is quite a science to it, to keep your back straight to maximise the inversion.”

With the clock still ticking, Natalie began to up the ante and introduced a few other techniques, practising them three to five a day.

At 36 weeks, Natalie’s baby boy, Kai, turned.

“The midwives didn’t believe it until they felt him,” she said.

Natalie continued to practice the forward leaning inversion method right up until labour to ensure her baby remained in the right position.

“It is a more natural form of helping to move the baby. It shows you can do it yourself and it is not invasive.”