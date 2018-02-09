Carlos' severe acne made him feel desperate. These nine budget skincare products helped.

At 16, Carlos Herrejon hated going to school because of his cystic acne. He thought about it most days, and the angry, red blemishes covering his cheeks and jawline were painful to touch.
“My acne affected me greatly in [year 10] of high school when it was at its worst. It’s really hard showing up to a school full of 2,000 judging teenagers with a face covered in acne,” he told Mamamia.
“It really knocks your self esteem down, even if you are a confident person. I remember when I was breaking out like crazy, I was so desperate. I can say I read around 100 articles on skincare and what you could do to clear your skin up.”
So eight months ago, after trying various treatments without success, the high school student decided to do something different. After doing his research, Herrejon came up with a nine-step skincare routine to treat his acne.
“The process of healing [my skin] was extremely hard. You get to the point where, after trying out lots of products, you don’t know if your routine will even work so all you can do is hope for the best,” he explained.
Thankfully, those nine products – none of which cost over $35 – helped Herrejon completely clear up his skin in under a year.
The results speak for themselves.
Follow my Twitter (@yadigcarlos) for the thread. This thread only includes the routine that I'm currently using, I plan on making a second one showing all the other main products I've used before. ALSO, I cured my acne with a combination of routine, diet, and exercise. SO I'm thinking about making a youtube channel and explaining everything I've done to cure my acne. There's some things u have to change in order to cure your acne like I did.
He shared his before and after photos on Instagram, detailing the exact order he used the products, and why.