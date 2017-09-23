How to safely plan a same-sex wedding in Australia during these turbulent times.

With marriage equality still hanging in limbo in Australia, it can be hard to determine which wedding suppliers embrace same-sex marriage.

Planning the perfect wedding can be stressful enough without having to navigate which suppliers are open to working with same-sex couples to celebrate their love and commitment.

There are some easy ways you can covertly scope out suppliers you would like to work with before you make contact, to get a feel for whether they have the creative ability to think outside the square of tradition and bring your ceremony ideas to life.

1. Check their online gallery or social media pages

Because weddings are such a highly visual event, most suppliers have a heavy presence on social media, which is great news for couples who want to do some covert browsing before they reach out. Every supplier will also have a gallery on their website that shows off their past weddings.

Have a scroll through and check it out to see if they have worked with same-sex couples in the past. This is a sure-fire way to know that they are equality-minded.

Keep an eye out for the little elements as well, like Mr and Mr signage or Mrs and Mrs cake toppers. You can make a shortlist of suppliers who show they are willing to go above and beyond to source special elements for a same-sex wedding.

2. What language do they use?

You can tell a lot about a supplier by the way in which they address couples on their website and social media pages. Do they speak directly to brides and talk about grooms? Or are they using more gender-neutral language?