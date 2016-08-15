Earlier this year, two completely unexpected things happened to me. I managed to fall in love. And I fell in love with another woman. To be honest, it’s something I never in a million years saw coming.

Traveling with a partner is a true test of any relationship, and I decided to test out ours very quickly. After just one week together, my girlfriend Hannah and I were off on a month-long journey to India to help out with a social impact program.

Yes, having never even heard each other fart, we were en route to the diarrhoea capital of the world.

After surviving a whole month with a bucket for a shower, a hole in the floor for a toilet, two motorbike accidents, a rickshaw collision and copious amounts of Indian street food, I was convinced I was invincible. I was so proud of myself. I had defied the odds. I had successfully made it through India without getting sick and my relationship still in tact. That didn’t last long.

Our journey home began on an Indian sleeper bus. We didn’t exactly get off to the best start, we had a four hour wait on the side of the disheveled road, both of us with food poisoning. My illness, however, was of great severity and neither of us were prepared for what was to come. (Post continues after gallery).

Abby's Indian adventures