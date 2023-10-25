The test to see what your friends really think of your baby.

Every mum thinks their baby is cute. It's just a fact.

But the thing is, there's a chance you might be a bit blinded by a mother’s love.

You see, to others, that bald, misshapen head may not be a sign of individuality. Your darling’s eyes might not seem as adorable as they do to you. And those scrawny little twig limbs? Your mother secretly wishes she was cuddling a chubby bub.

The Cut writer Jen Gann came up with a test to see what people really think about your baby.

“My son just turned 15 months, and I’m not really sure. I think he might be objectively cute,” she writes.

So she found a way to trick her friends into telling her the harsh truth.

“All you need to do is find one random, not-cute baby photo from the internet,” she says.

Send it to all your friends, tell them it’s yours, and wait for the replies to roll in.

Because no one is going to tell you upfront that your baby is a beast, you’ll probably get a flood of “OHMYGOSH HE IS SO FREAKIN’ CUTE”‘s.

These are the friends who will lie to your face, for better or worse.

Now you know their lying style, you’ll be able to pick if your friend is telling the truth when you send your real baby picture.

According to new mum Jen, the other response you’ll get is, “Wow, look at his expression! What a smart-looking baby. He looks like he’s really thinking and taking the world in.”

“Congratulations: This means you can trust your friend, who cannot bring herself to lie about an ugly baby. She is searching and working, hard, to compliment him in departments other than looks,” Jen writes.

Sounds simple enough. But can you handle the truth?

Feature image: Getty.