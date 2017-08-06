An expert shares: "Here's how to know if you're choosing a dodgy psychic."

Your psychic should be checking in with you throughout the whole session. Image via Facebook.

However you may still meet dodgy psychics, who aren't spiritually mature, enjoy spreading fear and superstition, and/or are trying to make a fast buck. So, for the purposes of education, here's a digest of the five craziest things I've heard in readings. I'm listing them, so you can see that even professional psychics like me get fooled - it's how we learn what not to do.

The Five Craziest Things Psychics Have Told Me

1) "Your mother is cursed - give me $10,000 and I'll cure her."

Suffice to say, these days I always read for, or research other psychics before I let them counsel me. My first preference is to meet them in person, e.g. at an event.

Second choice is to get to know them by email or Facebook. If someone won't give me their date of birth (so I can check their lifepath) or show me their hands, I scour their website, videos, reviews, products - all the normal due diligence you'd expect of an ex-scientist.

It's amazing what people's Facebook posts and Youtube videos reveal. A red flag is if I find any insults towards their peers or clients. I don't need trash talkers in my energy field! I'm looking for people who genuinely appreciate their occupation and supporters.

2) "You're going to die at age xx."

I went to see an expensive and famous palm-reader in Hong Kong. Due to my amateur Cantonese, I used a translator, who perhaps, wasn't quite as poetic as the man she was speaking for. Imagine my horror when, five minutes after sitting down and forking over a wad of cash, she cheerfully told me the age I would cark it. What the ?!?

Needless to say - I tuned out after that. Look - an older person might like knowing their expiry date (so they can update their life insurance), but I was only in my 20s. Plus, as someone who has studied metaphysics and whose brain still works, I believe that our day and time of death can be negotiated with Spirit.

Ah well, since then I've been a lot wiser with words in my sessions, so it was a great lesson from that point of view.

3) "You're not strong enough to succeed on your own, so you must use people to get to the top... oh, and your parents will try to smother your husband... and you won't be close to your son."

I only released this reading yesterday, with the help of Veronica Farmer from Angels Rest Relaxation Clinic. Again, this was a session with an Asian fortune-teller. Although it was incredibly accurate in some ways, it was wildly disempowering in other aspects. Put it down to a cultural clash, misunderstanding on both parts and/or energy vampirism. For every nice thing this guy said, in the next breath he'd take away my faith in God.