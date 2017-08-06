An expert shares: "Here's how to know if you're choosing a dodgy psychic."

As you may know, the psychic industry in Australia is unregulated – although there are associations, anyone can set up shop and proclaim themselves a spiritual guru. So it’s a case of buyer beware. It’s up to you to choose wisely. No wonder people joke to me, “Do I have to be psychic to find a good psychic?!'”
Of the dozens of readings I’ve had, I’d say 20 per cent were spot on, 60 per cent were average and 20 per cent were downright dodgy. The statistics are probably similar for most of you reading this post.
Listen to psychic investigator Debbie Malone teach Mia Freedman how to tell if there’s a spirit around you, on No Filter. (Post continues after audio.)
So, how do you know if a psychic is misleading you?
You don’t always know at the time, but you may get a tightness in your stomach, or feel like you can’t wait to leave the reading. The tightness can indicate a temporary loss of power from your Solar Plexus Chakra (gut) – this happens when we think someone is smarter or better than us. Our bodies tense in defensiveness, as a way of warning us that ‘something isn’t right’.
Afterward, you might find yourself thinking, “I already knew all that”, “Oh dear, I’m feeling less confident than before”, “He/ she didn’t give any straight answers” or even, “That was a waste of time. I’m going to stop seeing psychics”. These are signs that the experience was not an equal energy exchange.
How do you rebalance after these encounters? By remembering that no one knows you better than you. Who do you trust more? The tourist who visits a building once, or the person who built, cares for and lives in the building 24/7? As a reader, I always say to people ‘I should be your second opinion, your intuition comes first’.
To be fair, even good psychics have bad days (we’re human first, readers second). That’s why I check in frequently with people during my sessions, and offer a money-back guarantee (my refund rate is less than five people a year from hundreds of clients).